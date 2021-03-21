PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $425,007.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

