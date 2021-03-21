Phore Trading Down 21% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Phore has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $20,979.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,619,557 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

