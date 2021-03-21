Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.31% of Photronics worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Photronics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

