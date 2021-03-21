PIBBLE Market Cap Reaches $128.24 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 175.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $128.24 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00644083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,345,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

