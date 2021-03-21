Pillar (PLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $159,962.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $159,962.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00642149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

