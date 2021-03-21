Pinkcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $19,674.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00383127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.64 or 0.04698462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,300,258 coins and its circulating supply is 426,039,822 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

