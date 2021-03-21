Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $20,047.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00394205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.11 or 0.04867377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,282,849 coins and its circulating supply is 426,022,413 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

