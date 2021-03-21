PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. PiplCoin has a market cap of $494,539.93 and $192.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00646963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

