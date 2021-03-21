Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $62,186.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00258359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00101616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.