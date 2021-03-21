Pirl Hits One Day Volume of $600.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Pirl has a market cap of $200,325.56 and approximately $600.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,515.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.67 or 0.03102962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00339318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.00908340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00402187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00349473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00256149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.