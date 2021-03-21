Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.31 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $6.31 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

