Pivot Token Trading Up 45.1% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

