PIVX Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $77.14 million and $2.23 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

