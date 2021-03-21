PIXEL Price Up 4.1% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $88.86 million and approximately $69.72 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,169.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.42 or 0.00913583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00350486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00032336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.