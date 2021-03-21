Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plains GP by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 140,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.