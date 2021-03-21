Plair (PLA) Market Cap Hits $4.03 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $4.03 million and $215,243.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Plair has traded up 85.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

