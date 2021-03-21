PlayGame Achieves Market Cap of $485,949.30 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 350.1% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $485,949.30 and $46,144.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00646453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

