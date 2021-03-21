Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,824.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $2,824.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 202.3% higher against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00459019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00063697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00701654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.