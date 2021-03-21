Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Achieves $4.13 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Polis has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $386.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

