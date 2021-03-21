Polkadot (DOT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $34.45 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010319 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,058,315,326 coins and its circulating supply is 922,331,974 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.