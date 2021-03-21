PolkaFoundry Price Tops $1.80 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded flat against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,307 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

