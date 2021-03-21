Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Cap of $20.02 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $14,811.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $1,128.88 or 0.01947965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

