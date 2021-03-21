Polymath One Day Volume Reaches $30.32 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $331.17 million and approximately $30.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00339527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,692,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.