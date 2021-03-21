PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $11.27 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. PolySwarm has a market cap of $11.27 million and $37,969.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

