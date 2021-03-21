POPCHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $940,711.40 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $940,711.40 and approximately $2,072.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

