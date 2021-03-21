Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Popular worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

