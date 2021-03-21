PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,885.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $18,885.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.69 or 0.03149741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00346165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.00925814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.56 or 0.00414381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00355991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00262694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021438 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,938,584 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

