PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $17,799.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.28 or 0.03111397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00341077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.00916224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00403796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00351918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00258154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020787 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,939,649 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.