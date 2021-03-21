PowerPool Market Capitalization Achieves $61.09 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,626,673 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

