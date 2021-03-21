PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,718 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of PPL worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

