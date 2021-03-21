PressOne Trading 97.7% Higher Over Last Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. PressOne has a market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $9,390.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.