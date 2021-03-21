Primas Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $2.21 million and $11.14 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.00345086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.