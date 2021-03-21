Primas Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $10.45 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

