Primecoin Trading Down 64.4% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Primecoin Profile
Buying and Selling Primecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.