Primecoin Trading Down 64.4% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,547,825 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

