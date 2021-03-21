Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Hits $1.49 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 67.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,538,759 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

