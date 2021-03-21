Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,973 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 211,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 147,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 395.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,628 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.