PRiVCY (PRIV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $37,125.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

