ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of ProAssurance worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ProAssurance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

