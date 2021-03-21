Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Profound Medical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $23.06. 87,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

