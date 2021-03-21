Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.09 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $40.17 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,736,620,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,529,834 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

