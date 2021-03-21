Project Pai Trading Up 23.4% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $44.69 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,736,750,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,660,094 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

