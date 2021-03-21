Prosper Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Prosper token can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00006816 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00459748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00719983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

