Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 101,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,694. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.