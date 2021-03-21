Proton Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.96 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Proton has a market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,754,215 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

