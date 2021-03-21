Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,237 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,806,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.