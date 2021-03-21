Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,418,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

