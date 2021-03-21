Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,042,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

