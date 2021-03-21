Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 2,388,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

