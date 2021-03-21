Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,868,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,001. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $139.14 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

