ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $103,427.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00390078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005326 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.03 or 0.04707293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,182,278 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

